Greece’s ambassador to Turkey summoned over PKK concerns

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run Anadolu new agency says Greece’s ambassador to Turkey has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over concerns about the activities of the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party in his country. Anadolu reported late Friday that Turkish officials complained to Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK carrying out propaganda, financing and recruitment in Greece. They also raised concerns about a recent demonstration near the Turkish Embassy in Athens by alleged PKK supporters and the safety of Turkish nationals in Greece. The activities of groups in Sweden and Finland that Turkey considers to be terrorists is one of the main objections by Turkey to the Nordic states joining NATO.