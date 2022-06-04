Runners, walkers went from Bend to Redmond and back again for the Bend Beer Chase

The Bend Beer Chase began Saturday morning outside of 10 Barrel on Bend's Eastside. Many people showed up ready to participate, and people on the sidelines were on hand to cheer on the runners and walkers. It was 55 miles, 12 legs, with 6 runners or walkers that started in Bend traveling to Redmond and then returning. After runners and walkers finished up the long journey, they were able to quench their thirst at the beer festival in Downtown Bend at the Deschutes Historical Museum.