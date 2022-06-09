More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless aid last week but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment remains at a five-decade low. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 27,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 4, the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 8,000 from the previous week to 215,000. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 28 was unchanged at 1,306,000, the fewest since Jan. 10, 1970.