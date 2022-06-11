Bremerton man charged with threatening prosecutor, mayor

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A 44-year-old Bremerton man was charged with making threats to kill and intimidating a public servant on Friday after a lengthy standoff with the SWAT team from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Joseph James Beckman is accused of threatening to shoot a Bremerton city prosecutor or himself with his rifle if the prosecutor did not drop his pending charges, the Kitsap Sun reported.

The man is also accused of leaving a voicemail at the Bremerton mayor’s office threatening “bloodshed” and “violence” if the mayor didn’t intervene in his pending criminal cases. The calls prompted a standoff outside a home Thursday between the man and a SWAT team.

The man had previously been charged with felony possession of a firearm and assault. He also had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest for driving with a suspended license.

The SWAT team used tear gas to force the man out of the residence. He wore a gas mask, but eventually, the irritants overcame his mask, according to court documents.

The man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail with his bail is set at $250,000.

On Friday, Beckman was charged with intimidating a public servant, harassment of a criminal justice participant, harassment with threats to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.