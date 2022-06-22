New York makes 13 3-pointers in win over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Stefanie Dolson scored 16 points, including one of New York’s 13 3-pointers with 1:29 left, and Sabrina Ionescu had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-77. New York set a season high for first-half points with 51 after shooting 48.7% from the field, including 10 of 21 behind the arc. Six different New York players make a 3-pointer in the first half, including every starter. The Liberty finished at 44.9% overall, going 13 of 32 from distance. Sami Whitcomb made her fourth 3-pointer, capping a 7-0 run, to extend New York’s lead to 65-54 midway through the third quarter.