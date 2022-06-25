Skip to Content
Man facing felony charges following home invasion

By Anna Muckenfuss

    SHEPHERD, Michigan (WNEM) — A Sumner man is in custody and is facing multiple felony charges following a home invasion where police say he robbed the homeowner at gunpoint.

Joseph Ryan Kadlek was arrested around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning according to the Shepherd Police Department.

On Friday just after 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of South Fourth Street where a home invasion had occurred.

Investigators say that Kadlek forced his way into the home and took the resident’s vehicle, a silver 2009 Buick Encore and fled.

The homeowner did not sustain any injuries.

Police say that a report will be submitted to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Officer for multiple felonies.

