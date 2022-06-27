Police: 8 wounded in shooting after music event in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Eight people were wounded in a shooting after a music event and five people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in Tacoma, Washington, over the weekend.

Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said in a statement that at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, people called 911 reporting shots fired and cars fleeing in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way.

Arriving officers described a chaotic scene with a large crowd, she said. Eight victims between the ages of 17 and 22 were taken to hospitals, The Seattle Times reported. All were in stable condition, Haddow said.

An argument had broken out in an alley behind the venue and shots were fired, Haddow said. Police are searching for a suspect or suspects.

The incident happened about 20 minutes after the ending of a hip-hop dance party and concert, which was put on by Project X Parties and the artist “Sol. Luna,” according to the artist’s manager Juan Cornell.

In a separate incident, Haddow said five people were shot at a home in Tacoma Sunday night. A 38-year-old man who lived at the home was pronounced dead in the backyard and the others were taken to hospitals, she said.

Haddow said one of the men who was shot was arrested on a murder charge and two counts of assault. All parties involved in the incident are believed to have known each other, she said.