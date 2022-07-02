La Pine Frontier Days fun and food continue into the 4th of July for the public to enjoy

There were thousand of people there ready to soak in the fun-filled activities on Saturday. It's a family friendly event and there were so many children running around with ice cream in their hands as they headed straight for the bouncy houses. Along with so many fun activities there was plenty of food to enjoy. There was ice cream, boba and tea, tacos, and our very own Lee Anderson will love to hear that there were funnel cakes. All the activities, such as face painting, airbrush tattoos, lawn mower racing, and so much more can still be enjoyed on Sunday and the 4th of July.