Chinese envoy expresses concern over US tariffs with Yellen

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says its envoy to trade war talks with Washington has expressed concern about U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports during a phone call with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The government gave no indication of progress toward resolving an array of conflicts. A Commerce Ministry statement said Vice Premier Liu He and Yellen also discussed the global economy and supply chain problems. President Joe Biden said on June 18 that he was “making up my mind” about whether to cancel some tariff hikes on Chinese imports imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, in a dispute over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.