Federer unranked for 1st time in 25 years; Djokovic to No. 7

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer has dropped out of the ATP rankings entirely for the first time in a quarter-century. And Novak Djokovic has slid four spots to No. 7 a day after winning Wimbledon for the seventh time. Federer had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut at age 16 in September 1997. The rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks — and Federer has not competed in a year. Drops by Djokovic, men’s runner-up Nick Kyrgios and women’s runner-up Ons Jabeur are a result of the decisions by the ATP and WTA to not award any ranking points for Wimbledon in response to the All England Club’s ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.