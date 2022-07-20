Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after Wim Fissette split

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in need of a new coach. Wim Fissette wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that they are ending their partnership. Fissette began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season. Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open. He also previously worked with players such as Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Those four, like Osaka, have won major titles and spent time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. Osaka is currently ranked 38th after missing chunks of time last season and this season.

