SAINT-GAUDENS, France (AP) — Rafal Majka has pulled out of the Tour de France ahead of a tough stage in the Pyrenees. He was expected to provide a precious assistance to his team leader and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who has only three teammates left to finish the race. The Tour ends in Paris on Sunday. A strong climber from Poland, Majka withdrew from the three-week race because of a thigh injury.

