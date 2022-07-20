Venus Williams added as wild card for National Bank Open

TORONTO (AP) — Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open next month. She will compete in Toronto for the first time since 2019 and return to WTA Tour singles play for the first time since August 2021. The former world No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon champion last played when she partnered with Jamie Murray of Britain in Wimbledon’s mixed doubles draw earlier this month. Her sister Serena Williams also is playing in Toronto. That will mark her first North American hard-court event in two years. The tournament runs Aug. 6-14.

