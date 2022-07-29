Dodgers top Rockies 5-4 behind Urías, move to 20-4 in July

DENVER (AP) — Will Smith and Trayce Thompson each hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their torrid July with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers overcame 13 runners left on base and a shaky ninth inning by Craig Kimbrel to improve to 20-4 this month and 67-32 overall, both the best marks in the majors. Smith added a single and reached base four times, while Urías used a fastball-changeup-curveball mix to hold the Rockies to two runs and four hits. Chad Kuhl, who threw a three-hit shutout the last time he faced the Dodgers on June 27, gave up both home runs in Colorado’s seventh loss in nine games.

