Cardinals send Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, call up Paul DeJong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad. DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 but demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games. The 28-year-old may have rediscovered his power stroke in the minors, slugging 17 homers with a .249 batting average in 51 games. He hit .366 with six home runs in 11 July games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.