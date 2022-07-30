Yankees resume annual Old-Timers’ Day after pandemic pause

NEW YORK (AP) — Nostalgia is again taking over in the Bronx as Old-Timers’ Day has returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2019. This time it looked a little different. The New York Yankees called off the annual playful reunion game because too many of the retired players in attendance are recovering from various operations. Instead, emcees Michael Kay and John Sterling read extended biographies of each honoree while a brief video played on the scoreboard. Ron Guidry, Bernie Williams and David Cone were among the former players.

