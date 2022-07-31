Missouri Task Force 1 heading to Kentucky to help with flooding recovery

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Missouri Task Force 1 has been activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the emergency response to deadly flooding this week in Kentucky.

The team will be deployed to eastern Kentucky and will depart Missouri at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

A team of 45 people and equipment will head to the area to carry out water rescues if needed. Two canines that can detect human remains will also be included in the team.

“Once the team arrives at their destination, the task force will prepare for whatever mission they may be assigned,” the division said in a statement. “These missions could include water rescues, wide area search, targeted searches or even humanitarian welfare checks.”

They could be in the area for up to two weeks.

