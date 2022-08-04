First on CNN: DHS to stop wiping phones without backups

By Whitney Wild

The Department of Homeland Security will immediately stop wiping mobile devices for high-level officials and political appointees without backing them up and will launch a 30-day review of policies and practices for retaining text messages and other electronic messages.

This comes after weeks of heavy criticism over lost text messages at the Secret Service and revelations that the phones of top former DHS officials Ken Cuccinelli and Chad Wolf were wiped after they left office.

