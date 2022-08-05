Marsch looking to put his own stamp on new-look Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds had a busy summer that included a slew of new signings. Its American coach Jesse Marsch is hoping he has the players he needs to to play his own brand of soccer. Marsch is entering his first full season in charge of the English Premier League club after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February and then helping the team narrowly avoid relegation on the final day of the campaign. The club has lost Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha but has added seven new signings and is working on a couple of more. Marsch says the new signings “can help us even more precisely play the version of football that we want to play.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.