Tony Boselli becomes 1st Jaguars player in Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Tony Boselli looked out at all the teal-colored jerseys in the crowd and screamed: “Duuuuval!” Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The first pick in Jaguars history, Boselli was among eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Jaguars played the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL preseason opener Thursday night, so No. 71 Boselli jerseys filled the seats. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro left tackle, Boselli saw his career cut short by injuries. But his dominant performance earned him a gold jacket. He shouted the Jacksonville fans’ rallying cry, the name of their county, during his speech.

