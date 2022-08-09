Machado’s 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Juan Soto connected for his first long ball with the San Diego Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4. Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it. The Padres started their winning rally when Jurickson Profar hit a one-out single off Rogers and Soto reached on catcher’s interference. Machado then drove his 20th homer to left field and was welcomed by a wild celebration at home as the Padres snapped their five-game losing streak.

