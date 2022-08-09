Skip to Content
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. With a man on second and two out in the ninth, Félix Bautista retired Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a lineout to the second baseman.

Associated Press

