Phillies slugger Harper to remain as DH when he returns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will continue as the team’s designated hitter and not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper said last week that he hopes to return in September, though he didn’t provide a firm timetable. The 2021 NL MVP has been out of the lineup since June 25 when he was hit by a fastball from San Diego lefty Blake Snell. Harpe is batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 64 games. The Phillies have won 10 of their last 11 and are 22-13 since Harper last played. The surge has put them back into playoff contention.

