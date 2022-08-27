Reed throws four TD passes, Western Kentucky rolls in opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes in his Western Kentucky debut and the Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay 38-27 in a season-opener. Reed’s first three TD throws went to Malachi Corley. Western Kentucky recovered a fumble near midfield after Corley’s third touchdown catch and Reed quickly found All-American candidate Daewood Davis deep over the middle for a 48-yard score and a 35-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Reed completed 19 of 33 passes for 276 yards. Davis caught six passes for 124 yards. Diliello finished 15 of 21 for 156 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

