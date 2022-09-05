Von Miller settles in with Bills after leaving LA Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller will always carry fond memories of his brief and successful stint with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won his second Super Bowl last season. The NFL’s active sacks leader has put that in the past in having settled in with the Buffalo Bills. Whatever initial doubts Miller had about his decision to leave behind the bright lights of Los Angeles for Buffalo, he’s put firmly behind since signing a six-year contract with the Bills in March. Miller’s past will meet his present on Thursday, when the Bills travel to play the Rams in the NFL’s season-opening game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.