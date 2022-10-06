In our evolving digital age, first private NFT Golf and Adventure resort comes to Sisters

SISTERS, Ore (KTVZ)-- The first private NFT Golf and Adventure resort is coming to Sisters.

Presently, the company Rhue Resorts based in South Dakota, is in the process of purchasing Aspen Lakes from the current owner, Matt Cyrus.

The CEO of Rhue Resorts, Cindy Wyant, lives in the Willamette Valley from the western side of the cascades and visits Central Oregon often.

She said the resort will be coming under the ownership of her six generation Oregonian family, by Decemeber 31st.

Wyant said she and her family have know the Cyrus family for a number of years. Back in 2009, Wyant said there had been discussion with the Cyrus family about purchasing Aspen Lakes but she and her family had decided against it.

Wyant's daughter and founder of Rhue Resorts revisited the idea of purchase which they are confident they can funded partly by selling memberships along with other funding resources. Efforts will be made to turn Aspen lakes into a resort, which will include a large conference center, an indoor waterpark, and a five star hotel.

"We realized that we have the option to purchase or let an outsider come in, like Disneyland and make it a big concrete jungle and we decided against that idea, and that we wanted to develop it,” Wyant said.

But you may be wondering, why the use of Non-fungible tokens?

"We really believe that with our current U.S. dollar in the economy, that more and more, we're going to see people moving into the digital age and digital current has become very popular,"Wyant said. "With NFT's there's actually utility attached to it, there's value."

NFT's can be understood as a type of trading card, something unique that cannot be traded for the equivalent of it's kind. Another valuable card perhaps, but not the exact same thing. According to Investopedia, NFTs can represent real-world items like artwork and real estate. Most NFT's are part of the Ethereum blockchain, a blockchain meaning a way to store data without having to entrust a company with it's security.

Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Cindy Wyant to find out more about the purchase.

