Bloomington limits scooter hours after IU student dies in hit-and-run

By Gregg Montgomery

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WISH) — Scooter providers in Bloomington must shut down their two-wheeled motor vehicles in the overnight hours after the death of a Indiana University student in September, the city government directed Tuesday.

Nathaniel Stratton, 20, of Miromar Lakes, Florida, died in a hit-and-run crash at 1:50 a.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of North Walnut and 12th streets, Bloomington police say. A 22-year-old woman from Crown Point faces criminal charges as a result of the crash.

The city government directed scooters to be used only from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily beginning Thursday and continuing through the winter months. The hours could later be adjusted.

