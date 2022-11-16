Jury reaches verdict for Ian Cranston murder trial

Defense attorney Kevin Sali plans for appeal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The verdict for the Ian Cranston murder trials, regarding the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. on September 19th of last year, arrived six and a half hours after jury deliberations.

On Wednesday, a Deschutes County jury convicted Ian Cranston for killing Barry Washington. Specifically, Cranston was convicted of Manslaughter in the First Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and one count of Assault in the First Degree. The jury acquitted Cranston of Murder in the Second Degree.

It was a tense and emotional day for both Washington's and Cranston's family as they waited in anticipation for the verdict to be read.

"I was very nervous, I couldn’t compose myself- I was shaking," the mother of Barry Washington Jr., Lawanda Roberson said.

After a little more than a two week trial, with attorneys trying to convince the jury whether or not Ian Cranston acted in self defense, members of the gallery sat visibly uncomfortable as they waited.

One member of the Washington's family began praying, his mother already tear struck before the judge walked in the room.

Ian Cranston’s family sat in silence, waiting to hear his fate.

Before the verdict was read, Judge Bagley reminded those in the court to remain seated until after the verdict was read and not to disrupt the proceedings.

Washington’s mother quietly cried as the verdict was read, feeling a wave of relief.

"I’m just so happy that-I know that the jurors, this was a hard case. I’m just so happy to have some type of justice."

When asking Roberson if the verdict surprised her, she responded that it did.

"Yes, I’m not going to lie, it did surprise me because I just didn’t have any trust in the justice system in Oregon- I’m gonna be honest," Roberson said. "But, I do believe in God and I do trust him."

After the court was dismissed, NewsChannel21 had a moment to hear from the defense attorney Kevin Sali who said he plans to appeal.

“We will be assessing our options obviously, there were legal ruins in the case that we're going to be addressing," Sali said. "But that time is to come, so we have no further comment at this time."

Outside the courthouse, a group of people chanted Washington’s name as Cranston’s family walked out of the courthouse.

The group of Washington supporters marched to the memorial created for him in downtown Bend on Wall street.

"I'm just going to continue to, you know, start a little bit, to get my life back together," Roberson said.

Cranston's family was heartbroken by the news as they quietly left the courthouse, emotionally overwhelmed, and unwilling to comment.