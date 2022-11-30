EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has recommended that billions of euros in EU funds be withheld from Hungary over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting lingering divergences between the European partners. The Council, which represents the bloc’s 27 countries, has until Dec. 19 to take a decision based on the European Commission’s Wednesday proposal, which came as Hungary continues to block crucial EU decisions such as the disbursement of 18 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine and a global tax deal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.