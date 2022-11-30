Juventus crisis cements Allegri’s position as coach

MILAN (AP) — One important person stands to potentially benefit from the latest Juventus scandal that has sent shockwaves throughout the soccer world. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri’s job was seemingly at risk less than two months ago but the Bianconeri’s off-the-field problems could give him more power at the storied Italian club. Juventus is back in crisis mode following the resignation of club president Andrea Agnelli and the team’s entire board of directors on Monday following an investigation by Turin prosecutors into alleged false accounting. More than ever Juventus needs stability on the field. That cements Allegri’s position might even give the coach more influence when it comes to transfer decisions.

