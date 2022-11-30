UNC’s Maye rides star-making season into ACC title game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye has put up big numbers all season for No. 24 North Carolina. Now he has a chance to lead the Tar Heels to something more: an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The second-year passer leads the high-scoring Tar Heels into Saturday’s ACC title game against No. 10 Clemson. He had stirred national buzz as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate before two losses to close the regular season. But Maye still has a chance to lead UNC to its first ACC title since 1980. Maye ranks among the nation’s most prolific passers in his first season as a starter.

