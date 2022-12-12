Assistance League of Bend provides ‘Secret Santa’ holiday gifts to C.O. seniors in long-term care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Assistance League® of Bend volunteers ensure that the holiday wishes of local seniors are fulfilled through the nonprofit’s annual Secret Santa program.

Seniors at 17 long-term care facilities in Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters will receive special holiday gifts, handpicked for them by their Secret Santa. Facility representatives speak with residents and obtain personalized gift requests, including size, color and interests.

Many of the requests are touchingly simple, such as a plump pillow, a cozy blanket, warm socks, or a sweater in a favorite color. Others reflect long-held interests, such as a book on military history, crossword puzzle books, or art supplies. The volunteers enjoy hunting for the perfect gifts to brighten the holidays for the often-forgotten seniors.

The “Secret Santa Squad,” dressed in holiday colors and festive Santa hats, will load up their “sleighs” and deliver the beautifully decorated packages to 379 seniors on Dec.15, just in time for Christmas. Program Manager Meredith Kellogg said, “The Secret Santa program brings together the needs of seniors in our community and the kindness of those able to meet those needs. The immediate “I Can” attitude of our volunteers will make a difference for those 379 seniors this year.”

In addition to the dedicated members and valued community volunteers, employees from Hooker Creek, Salon Essenza, AmeriTitle, and members of Temple Beth Tikvah are contributing gifts for seniors through the Secret Santa program this year.

The Secret Santa program is just one part of Assistance League of Bend’s outreach to seniors in need. Through their Senior Caring program, they provide complimentary personal care items such as shampoo, body wash, lotion, shaving cream and toothpaste to low-income seniors in the long-term care facilities throughout the year. They also create birthday and “thinking of you” greeting cards. These cards have handwritten personalized messages for the residents who likely need encouragement during a confusing and isolating time.

Contact programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or call 541-389-2075 to learn more about Assistance League’s senior caring programs.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship like poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit our website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.