13-year-old Bend middle-schooler wins 2023 Selco Pole Pedal Paddle artwork contest

Online registration under way for region's premier multi-sport race, set for May 13

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union announced Wednesday that an eighth-grader from Morning Star Christian School in Bend won the artwork contest for the 45th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

Adalynn Rhyne, 13, won the annual contest by one of the closest margins in memory and in a contest that drew more votes than ever before, contest officials said.

Rhyne’s color-pencil drawing is now the official logo of the 2023 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, a Central Oregon tradition and one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest.

The winning logo — which includes snowy Mt. Bachelor in the background, fronted by the Old Mill District’s smokestacks, a pine-tree forest, kayaks on the Deschutes River, and a pair of skis — received a late push from voters. The winning drawing was selected from 54 entries and received 2,984 votes, edging the runner-up entry by 90 votes. In all, nearly 11,000 votes were cast.

“Voters had the unenviable task of picking a logo from a wide range of submissions from some incredibly talented local artists,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of MBSEF. “In the end, Adalynn’s creativity stuck out among so many wonderful entries. Her work was impressive, particularly in the context of her age, and it will now deservedly become an enduring part of the history of the event.”

The annual logo contest is among the annual traditions of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. Artists of all ages are asked to submit their artwork design, which is then judged on popularity, uniqueness, and suitability for print, by a combination of public voters, MBSEF staff, and SELCO representatives.

Rhyne is an avid snowboarder, stand-up paddleboarder, and trail runner as well as a passionate, self-taught artist who finds inspiration from Central Oregon’s outdoors. She will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the winning design. Her artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

Registration for race participants begins on Wednesday, Feb. 15. SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle organizers are also asking community members to share photos of their experiences in the event. The photos will then be used to help promote the 2023 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. To submit your photos, please email events@mbsef.org.

Held each May, the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle has been a tradition in Central Oregon tradition since 1976 and annually attracts thousands of competitors from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is also a critical fundraiser for MBSEF, a Central Oregon nonprofit that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

The multi-sport race includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and kayaking, and stretches from the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to the finish line in Bend’s Old Mill District. Athletes of all ages compete in divisions ranging in skill level from novice to elite, and either individually or as part of a team.

“The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle has been a beloved tradition here in Central Oregon for nearly half a century because, in large part, it appeals to such a wide and diverse range of competitors,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. “Whether you are a less-competitive racer who wants to join a team for fun, have an active day with friends or family, or an elite multi-sport athlete who pushes the boundaries of athleticism, the SELCO PPP has a place for you. This event is a celebration of the outdoors and active lifestyles that make Central Oregon a special place, and MBSEF is proud of what a wonderful tradition this has become.”

The individual Pole Pedal Paddle legs include:

Alpine leg: Beginning at the top of Mt. Bachelor’s Red Chair, participants sprint 200 feet uphill to their waiting skis or snowboards, then proceed down the Leeway run to the base of the mountain near the West Village Lodge.

Nordic leg: The 8-kilometer cross-country leg winds around the West Village parking lot before taking skiers through Mt. Bachelor’s vast Nordic trial system, finishing near the Nordic Center.

Bike leg: The 22-mile, mostly downhill bike leg takes riders from the West Village parking lot down Century Drive to the edge of Bend, finishing at the Athletic Club of Bend.

Run leg: Departing from the Athletic Club of Bend, competitors will run a 5-mile singletrack trail along the Deschutes River, finishing at Riverbend Park. Kids teams (under 12 years) will compete on a shortened course.

Canoe/Kayak leg: The 1½-mile leg will begin at Riverbend Park and then head upstream on the Deschutes River for ½ mile, before heading downstream for ¾ mile. A final ¼-mile upstream segment brings paddlers to the finish at Riverbend Park.

Sprint leg: Starting at the paddle finish in Riverbed Park, the 1-mile sprint leg features a new course for 2022 that follows the paved path along the Deschutes River, taking participants to the finish line in the Old Mill District.

Discounted early bird registration is available until April 1, and ranges from $50 for 12 and under teams to $115 for elite athletes. For more information or to register for the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, visit www.pppbend.com or call 541-388-0002.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete it serves. For more information on MBSEF and its programs, visit www.mbsef.org.

About SELCO Community Credit Union

Founded 86 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longstanding Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.6 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves. For more information or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 15 branches, visit selco.org, or call 800-445-4483.