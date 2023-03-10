New atmospheric river storm brings heavy rain to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new atmospheric river has brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to California, bringing flood threats and disrupting travel. Flood advisories or warnings are in effect Friday for areas around the San Francisco Bay, the central coast and the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. The atmospheric river is known as a “Pineapple Express” because it has brought warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from Hawaii. The warm rain is melting lower parts of the huge snowpack built in California’s mountains by nine early winter atmospheric rivers and later storms fueled by a blast of arctic air.