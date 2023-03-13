Jefferson County 509J set to break ground on first big bond project: new Madras HS soccer complex

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the start of construction on its bond projects.

JCSD 509J staff, administration, students, and community members will gather for the start of construction on the new soccer complex project at Madras High School. The ceremony will be held at 3:15 pm on Wednesday.

Here's the rest of Monday's announcement:

This is the first, large capital project of the 2021 JCSD 509J School District bond.

This project is just one of the five projects our District will work on at Madras High School over the next several months. Other projects include updating the existing CTE program spaces, replacing the roof, and the HVAC units. The school has already received new key and access control for a more secure building.

The new soccer complex project includes the construction of a new facility that will house locker rooms, restrooms, a coaches' office, and a concession area. The bond is also funding new field lights to allow our soccer teams to have more flexibility in scheduling games and allow more parents the opportunity to see their athletes play.

Dr. Jay Mathisen, Jefferson County School District 509J Superintendent, expresses his gratitude to the community for supporting the bond.

“This is an incredibly exciting day in our district,” Mathisen said. “When this project is completed, it will bring the community together to see our students flourish on the field.”

JCSD 509J passed a $24 million bond in November 2021. The bond is focused on improving health, safety, and security in all of our schools, updating and repairing aging facilities, and expanding vocational opportunities.

The community is encouraged to follow the construction progress through the bond website at www.509JSchoolBond.Org.

What: Ceremonial groundbreaking for new soccer complex building

Where: MHS Soccer Fields located next to JCSD 509J District Office

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 3:15 pm