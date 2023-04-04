Antetokounmpo’s triple-double lifts Bucks over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jrue Holiday nearly added a triple-double of his own as the Milwaukee Bucks took another step toward wrapping up the NBA’s best record with a 140-128 victory over the Washington Wizards. Holiday finished with 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Bobby Portis added 19 points and 20 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks moved to 2 1/2 games ahead of Boston, which played at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points for the Wizards, who are out of playoff contention.

