New champion UConn to headline 2024 Maui Invitational field
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Newly crowned NCAA champion UConn will headline the 2024 Maui Invitational. The field will be stacked once again, with North Carolina, Michigan State and Auburn joining the Huskies at the tiny Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 25-27. The field also will include Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State and Memphis. UConn completed one of the NCAA Tournament’s most dominating runs on Monday night, rolling over San Diego State 76-59 for its sixth straight double-digit win in the bracket.