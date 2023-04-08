NBA set for final day, and West race will go to the wire

The NBA will get what it wanted. There will be drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday. The New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix games will decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. There are 16 possible seeding scenarios, based on the outcomes of those four games. And they’ll all be starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with no games scheduled to play later. So it’s possible that the final shot of the regular season might be the one that fills out the bracket.

