Will Zalatoris out for PGA Tour season with back surgery

Will Zalatoris is out for the rest of the PGA Tour season after back surgery. He says he had surgery on the Saturday of the Masters. Zalatoris was at Augusta National for practice rounds and withdrew before the Masters started. He is the No. 8 player in the world who had two close calls in the majors last year. Zalatoris lost in a playoff at the PGA Championship and missed a U.S. Open playoff by one shot. He won for the first time on tour last year in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. A week later, he withdrew with a back injury.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.