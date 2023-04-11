Mavs GM Harrison stays guarded on NBA probe, Irving, Doncic
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison isn’t say much about an NBA investigation into possible tanking or the future of Kyrie Irving. Harrison believes winning is the key to keeping fellow All-Star Luka Doncic happy. The re-signing of Irving in free agency is the biggest issue going into an uncertain offseason for Dallas. The league is looking into roster decisions that led to losses in the last two games. The 0-2 finish put the Mavs in the best position possible to keep a first-round draft pick that otherwise would go to the New York Knicks from the 2019 trade for Kristaps Porzingis.