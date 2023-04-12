Michigan State’s Izzo says a few players could enter draft

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said “a bunch of guys” in college basketball are putting their names in the NBA draft. Izzo said Wednesday a few Spartans may join the trend, declaring themselves eligible to at least be evaluated for the draft with an opportunity to withdrawal from it in June. Izzo said Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker could enter the draft. If all three of the Spartans’ standout guards return, Izzo will have a talented and experienced team that will get a boost from a top recruiting classes that includes a pair of McDonald’s All-America selections.

