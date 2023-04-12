Soler homers, De La Cruz leads Marlins past Phillies 3-2
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz won the game with an RBI single in the 10th inning and Jorge Soler’s solo tying homer in the eighth sparked the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. De La Cruz singled off reliever Craig Kimbrel and knocked home Nick Fortes. Fortes was the pinch-runner for ghost runner Soler. Gregory Soto took the loss. A.J. Puk pitched two scoreless innings and earned the win. The Marlins took two of three from the Phillies.