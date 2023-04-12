Twins’ Farmer hit in face by 92 mph fastball from Giolito

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito. The initial diagnosis was announced by the Twins as a jaw injury after the 92 mph pitch from Giolito ran inside and knocked Farmer to the dirt in the fourth inning. Giolito appeared concerned as he raised his arms toward his head and walked forward from the mound. Willi Castro replaced Farmer as a pinch-runner. He walked slowly to the dugout with a towel pressed against his face and his head hunched down.

