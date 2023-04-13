Avs beat Jets 4-2, remain in control of Central Division

DENVER (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored the go-ahead goal on a wrist shot early in the third period to help the Colorado Avalanche remain in control for the Central Division crown with a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche have 107 points and need to beat Nashville on Friday to secure the division’s top spot over Dallas. The Stars wrapped up their regular season with 108 points after a win over St. Louis. Denis Malgin and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, with Artturi Lehkonen adding an empty-net score. It was Rantanen’s 55th goal of the season. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Kevin Stenlund scored for Winnipeg.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.