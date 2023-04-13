Red Bulls’ Vanzeir suspended 6 games for racist language

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir was suspended for six games and fined by Major League Soccer for using racist language during a game against the San Jose Earthquakes. MLS says the Belgian forward is also prohibited from participating in the U.S. Open Cup, in exhibition matches or in the third-tier MLS Next Pro league until the suspension is over. He will also be required to participate in training and education sessions. The league did not disclose the amount of the fine. Vanzeir had previously stepped away from the team.

