Hurricanes’ Drury back to skating after Game 4 exit on hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says forward Jack Drury has resumed skating after being knocked from Game 4 against the New York Islanders following a jarring hit into the boards. Drury missed the Hurricanes’ Game 5 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday following the hit by Ryan Pulock two days earlier, though Brind’Amour said Drury doesn’t have a concussion. Drury had been elevated to a larger role due to injuries. That includes forward Andrei Svechnikov being lost to a season-ending knee injury in March and fellow top-liner Teuvo Teravainen being knocked from Game 2 with a broken hand.

