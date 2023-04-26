Knicks’ Randle aggravates ankle injury in Game 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle aggravated an ankle injury late in the first half of Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Randle, who missed the final five games of the regular season and has been slowed in the playoffs, went down with 1:17 left in the half and and the Knicks leading by double digits. After trying to block Caris LeVert’s jumper, Randle landed awkwardly. He stayed on the floor for a few minutes before walking defiantly off the floor and to the locker room for treatment at halftime. The Knicks said his return his doubtful as they try to close out the seven-game series. New York leads 3-1.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.