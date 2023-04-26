Morant, Grizzlies stave off elimination, beat Lakers 116-99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 31 points and 10 boards, and the Memphis Grizzlies staved off elimination, beating the Lakers 116-99 to force their first-round Western Conference series back to Los Angeles. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Grizzlies improved to 5-0 in Game 5s played in Memphis. They earned a second straight No. 2 seed by posting the NBA’s best home record at 35-6. Game 6 is Friday night in Los Angeles. LeBron James started 1 of 7 from the field but finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 19 rebounds for the Lakers.

