NBA, players finalize new collective bargaining agreement
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
The NBA and its players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, formalizing a deal that was tentatively agreed to earlier this month. The sides announced the deal on Wednesday. It goes into effect in July and stretches through the 2029-30 season. Both sides have the option of ending it a year early. Officials from the NBA and the union spent more than a year negotiating this deal, coming to a tentative agreement in the early-morning hours of April 1. The NBA’s board of governors and the members of the National Basketball Players Association have now voted to approve it.