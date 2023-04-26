Second straight collapse caps Bucks’ stunningly early exit
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks entered the playoffs boasting the NBA’s best record and believing they had a great shot at winning their second title in three seasons. They instead are finished before May after suffering one of the most stunning first-round playoff losses in league history. The top-seeded Bucks collapsed down the stretch for a second straight game and fell 128-126 in overtime to Miami on Wednesday, capping a 4-1 series loss to the eighth-seeded Heat. The Bucks are just the sixth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed in the opening round.