Second straight collapse caps Bucks’ stunningly early exit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks entered the playoffs boasting the NBA’s best record and believing they had a great shot at winning their second title in three seasons. They instead are finished before May after suffering one of the most stunning first-round playoff losses in league history. The top-seeded Bucks collapsed down the stretch for a second straight game and fell 128-126 in overtime to Miami on Wednesday, capping a 4-1 series loss to the eighth-seeded Heat. The Bucks are just the sixth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed in the opening round.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.